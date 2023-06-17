Held from June 15-18, Jon Rahm is set to play in the 2023 U.S. Open at The Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California.

Looking to place a wager on Rahm at the U.S. Open this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Jon Rahm Insights

Rahm has finished below par on 13 occasions, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished 16 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day three times while finishing in the top-five four times and with a top-10 score in seven of his last 20 rounds played.

Over his last 20 rounds, Rahm has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round seven times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 12 occasions.

In his past five appearances, Rahm has one win and two top-five finishes.

In his past five appearances, Rahm has finished within three shots of the leader twice and posted a score better than average four times.

Rahm hopes to qualify for the weekend for the sixth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 15 -9 276 4 19 8 11 $16.7M

U.S. Open Insights and Stats

The past seven times Rahm has played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard once. He's also been among the top five two times and his average finish has been 12th.

Rahm has five made cuts in his past seven appearances at this tournament.

Rahm finished 12th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,259 yards in the past year, while The Los Angeles Country Club is set for a longer 7,423 yards.

The average course Rahm has played i the last year (7,395 yards) is 28 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,423).

Rahm's Last Time Out

Rahm was relatively mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, averaging 3.19 strokes to finish in the 47th percentile of the field.

He averaged 4 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which was good enough to land him in the 90th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.14).

On the 16 par-5 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Rahm shot better than 39% of the field (averaging 4.81 strokes).

Rahm did not record a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (the other competitors averaged 1.2).

On the 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Rahm had three bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 3.3).

Rahm's eight birdies or better on par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday were more than the tournament average of 4.5.

In that last competition, Rahm's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 8.2).

Rahm ended The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.8), with four on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Rahm recorded one bogey or worse, fewer than the field average of 1.7.

U.S. Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 15-18, 2023

June 15-18, 2023 Course: The Los Angeles Country Club

The Los Angeles Country Club Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Par: 70 / 7,423 yards

70 / 7,423 yards Rahm Odds to Win: +1000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

