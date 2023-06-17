The New York Yankees, including Jose Trevino (batting .258 in his past 10 games, with a double, a walk and two RBI), take on starter Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Mets.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Trevino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jose Trevino At The Plate

Trevino has three doubles, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .217.

Trevino has picked up a hit in 21 of 38 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

Looking at the 38 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (7.9%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

In nine games this year (23.7%), Trevino has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (7.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 12 of 38 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 16 .215 AVG .218 .250 OBP .271 .338 SLG .291 4 XBH 2 2 HR 1 10 RBI 3 12/3 K/BB 7/4 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings