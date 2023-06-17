Phil Mickelson will play in the 2023 U.S. Open in Los Angeles, California at The Los Angeles Country Club from June 15-18.

Looking to bet on Mickelson at the U.S. Open this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Phil Mickelson Insights

Mickelson has finished below par four times and shot seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has finished with the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice in his last 14 rounds.

Mickelson has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five appearances, Mickelson has finished in the top five once.

He has made the cut in two of his past five tournaments.

Mickelson has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 4 30 1 285 0 2 1 1 $1.6M

U.S. Open Insights and Stats

In Mickelson's previous 10 appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 46th.

In his past 10 appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut seven times.

Mickelson last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,259 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,423-yard length for this tournament.

The courses that Mickelson has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,360 yards, while The Los Angeles Country Club will be 7,423 yards this week.

Mickelson's Last Time Out

Mickelson was in the 50th percentile on par 3s at the PGA Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.21-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the PGA Championship placed him in the 48th percentile.

Mickelson shot better than 65% of the golfers at the PGA Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.96.

Mickelson fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, Mickelson had three bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.8).

Mickelson had more birdies or better (six) than the field average of 4.5 on the 48 par-4s at the PGA Championship.

In that most recent competition, Mickelson's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse 13 times (worse than the field average, 9.7).

Mickelson ended the PGA Championship with a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 1.3 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the PGA Championship averaged one bogey or worse on the eight par-5s, but Mickelson finished without one.

U.S. Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 15-18, 2023

June 15-18, 2023 Course: The Los Angeles Country Club

The Los Angeles Country Club Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Par: 70 / 7,423 yards

70 / 7,423 yards

