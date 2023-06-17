Willie Calhoun Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Red Sox - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Willie Calhoun (.172 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Willie Calhoun At The Plate
- Calhoun has seven doubles, five home runs and 13 walks while batting .238.
- Calhoun has gotten a hit in 23 of 42 games this season (54.8%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (19.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 11.9% of his games in 2023 (five of 42), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.2% of his games this year, Calhoun has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (9.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 15 times this year (35.7%), including one multi-run game.
Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|20
|.219
|AVG
|.258
|.296
|OBP
|.315
|.469
|SLG
|.348
|8
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|7
|11/7
|K/BB
|7/6
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (85 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Red Sox will send Bello (3-4) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.78 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.78, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .257 batting average against him.
