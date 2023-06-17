The Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers will square off against the New York Yankees and Willie Calhoun on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, at Fenway Park.

The favored Red Sox have -130 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +105. A 9-run total has been set for the contest.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -130 +105 9 -120 +100 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-1.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Yankees have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 games and have covered every time.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have won in 10, or 45.5%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

New York has a record of 8-9 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

New York's games have gone over the total in 31 of its 70 chances.

The Yankees have an against the spread mark of 6-5-0 in 11 games with a line this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-17 18-14 19-7 20-24 33-26 6-5

