On Sunday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kaleb Ort. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Kaleb Ort
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa is hitting .238 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks.
  • Kiner-Falefa has reached base via a hit in 26 games this year (of 50 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
  • In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (6.0%, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate).
  • Kiner-Falefa has driven home a run in nine games this season (18.0%), including more than one RBI in 8.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in 26.0% of his games this season (13 of 50), with two or more runs three times (6.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 22
.219 AVG .257
.260 OBP .295
.315 SLG .378
4 XBH 5
1 HR 2
7 RBI 8
8/3 K/BB 17/4
5 SB 3

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.50).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 85 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
  • Ort will make his first start of the season for the Red Sox.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 31-year-old righty.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.