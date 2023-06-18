On Sunday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kaleb Ort. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Kaleb Ort

TV Channel: NESN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa is hitting .238 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks.

Kiner-Falefa has reached base via a hit in 26 games this year (of 50 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (6.0%, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate).

Kiner-Falefa has driven home a run in nine games this season (18.0%), including more than one RBI in 8.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 26.0% of his games this season (13 of 50), with two or more runs three times (6.0%).

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 22 .219 AVG .257 .260 OBP .295 .315 SLG .378 4 XBH 5 1 HR 2 7 RBI 8 8/3 K/BB 17/4 5 SB 3

Red Sox Pitching Rankings