The Phoenix Mercury (2-7), on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at Barclays Center, play the New York Liberty (6-3). The game starts at 12:00 PM ET on CBS.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Liberty vs. Mercury matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Liberty vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Mercury Betting Trends

The Liberty have won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

The Mercury have a record of 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

New York has not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point favorites.

The Liberty and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of times this season.

So far this year, four out of the Mercury's games with an over/under have hit the over.

