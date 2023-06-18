The New York Liberty (6-3) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report heading into their Sunday, June 18 game against the Phoenix Mercury (2-7) at Barclays Center, which tips at 12:00 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

The Liberty lost their most recent outing 86-79 against the Dream on Tuesday.

Rep your team with officially licensed Liberty gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jocelyn Willoughby Out Quadricep 0.3 0.3 0.3

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Diana Taurasi Out Hamstring 15.3 3.5 6 Brittney Griner Out Hip 20.1 6.5 1.6 Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

Liberty vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Liberty Player Leaders

Breanna Stewart is tops on the Liberty with 23.4 points per contest (third in league) and 10.4 rebounds (third in league), while also averaging 3.7 assists.

Courtney Vandersloot is tops on the Liberty at 8.9 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.6 rebounds and 10.6 points. She is first in the league in assists.

Sabrina Ionescu is putting up 16.5 points, 4.3 assists and 6.3 rebounds per contest.

Jonquel Jones is averaging 9.4 points, 1.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds per contest.

Betnijah Laney is putting up 9.1 points, 2.3 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Liberty or Mercury with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.