The New York Liberty (6-3) take the court against the Phoenix Mercury (2-7) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 18, 2023 on CBS.

Liberty vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: Barclays Center

Key Stats for Liberty vs. Mercury

New York averages 85.2 points per game, just 1.0 fewer point than the 86.2 Phoenix allows.

New York makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Phoenix has allowed to its opponents (42.8%).

In games the Liberty shoot better than 42.8% from the field, they are 6-1 overall.

New York is hitting 36.8% of its three-point shots this season, 5.4% higher than the 31.4% Phoenix allows opponents to shoot from deep.

The Liberty have collected a 6-0 record in games this season when the team makes more than 31.4% of their three-point attempts.

New York averages 36 rebounds per game, outrebounding Phoenix by 6.0 boards per contest.

Liberty Injuries