The Buffalo Bills have +800 odds to win the Super Bowl, third-best in the league as of July 2.

Bills Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +125

+125 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +800

Buffalo Betting Insights

Buffalo went 7-8-0 ATS last season.

The Bills and their opponents combined to go over the point total six out of 16 times last season.

Buffalo sported the sixth-ranked defense last season (319.1 yards allowed per game), and it was better on offense, ranking second-best with 397.6 yards per game.

Last season the Bills were 7-1 at home and 6-2 away.

In the AFC East the Bills were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 9-2.

Bills Impact Players

Josh Allen passed for 4,283 yards (267.7 per game), completing 63.3% of his passes, with 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 16 games last year.

On the ground, Allen scored seven touchdowns and picked up 762 yards.

Stefon Diggs had 108 catches for 1,429 yards (89.3 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 16 games.

In 13 games a season ago, Latavius Murray rushed for 760 yards (58.5 per game) and six TDs.

Gabriel Davis had 48 catches for 836 yards (55.7 per game) and seven touchdowns in 15 games.

Matt Milano recorded three interceptions to go with 99 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and 11 passes defended in 15 games last year.

2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 @ Jets - +1600 2 September 17 Raiders - +6600 3 September 24 @ Commanders - +6600 4 October 1 Dolphins - +2500 5 October 8 Jaguars - +2500 6 October 15 Giants - +5000 7 October 22 @ Patriots - +5000 8 October 26 Buccaneers - +10000 9 November 5 @ Bengals - +900 10 November 13 Broncos - +5000 11 November 19 Jets - +1600 12 November 26 @ Eagles - +700 14 December 10 @ Chiefs - +650 15 December 17 Cowboys - +1400 16 December 23 @ Chargers - +2500 17 December 31 Patriots - +5000 18 January 7 @ Dolphins - +2500

