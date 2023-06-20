The New York Yankees, including Anthony Rizzo (.108 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Mariners Starter: George Kirby

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo leads New York in OBP (.339) this season, fueled by 66 hits.

Rizzo has recorded a hit in 46 of 66 games this season (69.7%), including 16 multi-hit games (24.2%).

He has hit a home run in 13.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 36.4% of his games this season, Rizzo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 42.4% of his games this year (28 of 66), with two or more runs six times (9.1%).

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 30 .311 AVG .205 .382 OBP .290 .526 SLG .316 13 XBH 7 8 HR 3 21 RBI 15 28/13 K/BB 36/8 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings