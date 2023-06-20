Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mariners - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees, including Giancarlo Stanton (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is hitting .204 with four doubles, six home runs and six walks.
- In 64.0% of his 25 games this season, Stanton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 24.0% of his games this year, and 5.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Stanton has driven in a run in 10 games this year (40.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (12.0%).
- He has scored in nine of 25 games (36.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|.174
|AVG
|.234
|.240
|OBP
|.294
|.391
|SLG
|.489
|4
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|6
|11/3
|K/BB
|15/3
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.89 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, 0.9 per game).
- Kirby (6-5 with a 3.24 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 14th of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw six innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.24), 13th in WHIP (1.066), and 45th in K/9 (7.9) among qualifying pitchers.
