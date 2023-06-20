Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mariners - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Gleyber Torres (.606 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Red Sox.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres leads New York in slugging percentage (.439) and total hits (67) this season.
- In 49 of 70 games this season (70.0%) Torres has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (24.3%).
- In 11 games this year, he has gone deep (15.7%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Torres has picked up an RBI in 18 games this year (25.7%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those games (14.3%).
- He has scored in 47.1% of his games this year (33 of 70), with two or more runs seven times (10.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|31
|.252
|AVG
|.260
|.344
|OBP
|.317
|.459
|SLG
|.417
|12
|XBH
|11
|8
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|10
|21/19
|K/BB
|16/11
|5
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Mariners have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, 0.9 per game).
- Kirby (6-5) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 14th start of the season. He has a 3.24 ERA in 80 2/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw six innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.24), 13th in WHIP (1.066), and 45th in K/9 (7.9) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.