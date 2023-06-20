Jose Trevino -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the hill, on June 20 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Red Sox.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Trevino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jose Trevino At The Plate

Trevino is batting .218 with three doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

Trevino has picked up a hit in 55.0% of his 40 games this year, with multiple hits in 7.5% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 7.5% of his games in 2023 (three of 40), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Trevino has driven in a run in nine games this season (22.5%), including three games with more than one RBI (7.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 12 of 40 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 18 .215 AVG .220 .250 OBP .270 .338 SLG .288 4 XBH 2 2 HR 1 10 RBI 3 12/3 K/BB 7/4 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings