Teoscar Hernandez and the Seattle Mariners hit the field on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium against Gerrit Cole, who is the named starter for the New York Yankees. First pitch will be at 7:05 PM ET.

The favored Yankees have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Mariners, who are listed at +110. The over/under is 7 runs for the contest.

Yankees vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -135 +110 7 -115 -105 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have been the moneyline favorite 47 total times this season. They've gone 28-19 in those games.

New York has a 25-12 record (winning 67.6% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Yankees a 57.4% chance to win.

New York has played in 72 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-38-3).

The Yankees have put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.5% of the time).

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-17 18-16 19-7 20-26 33-28 6-5

