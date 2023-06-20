On Tuesday, June 20 at 7:05 PM ET, the New York Yankees (39-33) host the Seattle Mariners (35-35) at Yankee Stadium in the series opener. Gerrit Cole will get the ball for the Yankees, while George Kirby will take the mound for the Mariners.

The Yankees are listed as -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Mariners (-105). The matchup's total is set at 7 runs.

Yankees vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (7-1, 2.75 ERA) vs Kirby - SEA (6-5, 3.24 ERA)

Yankees vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have won 28 out of the 47 games, or 59.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Yankees have a 28-19 record (winning 59.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Yankees played as the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and went 2-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Mariners have been underdogs in 22 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (36.4%) in those contests.

This season, the Mariners have been victorious eight times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Mariners had a record of 1-2.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+210) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) Billy McKinney 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+230) Jose Trevino 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+250)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1300 6th 2nd Win AL East +900 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.