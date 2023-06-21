Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mariners - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Anthony Rizzo (.237 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Mariners.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo leads New York in OBP (.345), slugging percentage (.441) and total hits (69) this season.
- Rizzo has picked up a hit in 70.1% of his 67 games this season, with multiple hits in 25.4% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 13.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Rizzo has had an RBI in 25 games this season (37.3%), including nine multi-RBI outings (13.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 41.8% of his games this year (28 of 67), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.0%) he has scored more than once.
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|30
|.324
|AVG
|.205
|.391
|OBP
|.290
|.547
|SLG
|.316
|15
|XBH
|7
|8
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|15
|28/13
|K/BB
|36/8
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.89 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, 0.9 per game).
- Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his 15th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 2.73 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- The 30-year-old's 2.73 ERA ranks ninth, 1.020 WHIP ranks sixth, and 10.7 K/9 ranks seventh among qualifying pitchers this season.
