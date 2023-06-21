DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mariners - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DJ LeMahieu -- with an on-base percentage of .194 in his past 10 games, 97 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on June 21 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu has 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 17 walks while batting .232.
- LeMahieu has had a hit in 40 of 61 games this season (65.6%), including multiple hits 11 times (18.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- LeMahieu has an RBI in 18 of 61 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them.
- He has scored in 34.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.6%.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|29
|.276
|AVG
|.185
|.339
|OBP
|.239
|.466
|SLG
|.306
|11
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|7
|32/9
|K/BB
|33/8
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.89).
- The Mariners allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Mariners are sending Castillo (4-5) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 2.73 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.73), sixth in WHIP (1.020), and seventh in K/9 (10.7).
