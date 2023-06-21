Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mariners - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Gleyber Torres and his .636 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres is batting .256 with 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 30 walks.
- Torres enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .313 with one homer.
- Torres has had a hit in 50 of 71 games this season (70.4%), including multiple hits 17 times (23.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.5% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Torres has an RBI in 18 of 71 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 47.9% of his games this season (34 of 71), he has scored, and in seven of those games (9.9%) he has scored more than once.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|31
|.252
|AVG
|.260
|.342
|OBP
|.317
|.453
|SLG
|.417
|12
|XBH
|11
|8
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|10
|23/19
|K/BB
|16/11
|5
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.89).
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Mariners are sending Castillo (4-5) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 2.73 ERA and 98 strikeouts through 82 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.73), sixth in WHIP (1.020), and seventh in K/9 (10.7).
