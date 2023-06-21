The New York Yankees, including Gleyber Torres and his .636 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres is batting .256 with 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 30 walks.

Torres enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .313 with one homer.

Torres has had a hit in 50 of 71 games this season (70.4%), including multiple hits 17 times (23.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.5% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Torres has an RBI in 18 of 71 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 47.9% of his games this season (34 of 71), he has scored, and in seven of those games (9.9%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 31 .252 AVG .260 .342 OBP .317 .453 SLG .417 12 XBH 11 8 HR 4 20 RBI 10 23/19 K/BB 16/11 5 SB 1

Mariners Pitching Rankings