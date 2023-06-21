Josh Donaldson Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mariners - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Josh Donaldson (hitting .103 in his past 10 games, with two home runs, four walks and three RBI), battle starter Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Josh Donaldson At The Plate
- Donaldson is batting .143 with six home runs and six walks.
- In six of 18 games this year (33.3%), Donaldson has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (27.8%, and 9.5% of his trips to the plate).
- In six games this season, Donaldson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In eight of 18 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|5
|.108
|AVG
|.211
|.195
|OBP
|.273
|.351
|SLG
|.684
|3
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|3
|3
|RBI
|5
|13/4
|K/BB
|5/2
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 67 home runs (0.9 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Castillo (4-5) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 2.73 ERA in 82 1/3 innings pitched, with 98 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.73), sixth in WHIP (1.020), and seventh in K/9 (10.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
