Kyle Higashioka -- with a slugging percentage of .441 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on June 21 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Discover More About This Game

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka has six doubles, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .236.

In 60.6% of his 33 games this season, Higashioka has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

In three games this year, he has gone deep (9.1%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).

In 13 games this season (39.4%), Higashioka has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (12.1%) he had two or more.

In 10 of 33 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 .255 AVG .220 .314 OBP .258 .532 SLG .254 7 XBH 2 3 HR 0 9 RBI 8 18/4 K/BB 17/3 0 SB 0

