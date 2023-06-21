Wednesday's contest between the New York Yankees (40-33) and Seattle Mariners (35-36) going head to head at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 6-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on June 21.

The probable starters are Luis Castillo (4-5) for the Mariners and Jhony Brito for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: Amazon Prime Video
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Yankees 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Mariners

  • Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

  • The Yankees have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.
  • In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, New York and its opponents are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The last 10 Yankees matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.
  • The Yankees have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (43.5%) in those contests.
  • New York has a win-loss record of 3-3 when favored by +135 or worse by bookmakers this year.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.
  • The offense for New York is the No. 17 offense in the majors, scoring 4.5 runs per game (325 total runs).
  • The Yankees have pitched to a 3.70 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 14 @ Mets L 4-3 Gerrit Cole vs Justin Verlander
June 16 @ Red Sox L 15-5 Domingo Germán vs Tanner Houck
June 18 @ Red Sox L 6-2 Clarke Schmidt vs Kaleb Ort
June 18 @ Red Sox L 4-1 Luis Severino vs Brayan Bello
June 20 Mariners W 3-1 Gerrit Cole vs George Kirby
June 21 Mariners - Jhony Brito vs Luis Castillo
June 22 Mariners - Domingo Germán vs Bryan Woo
June 23 Rangers - Luis Severino vs Dane Dunning
June 24 Rangers - Clarke Schmidt vs Jon Gray
June 25 Rangers - Gerrit Cole vs Andrew Heaney
June 27 @ Athletics - TBA vs Paul Blackburn

