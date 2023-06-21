Wednesday's contest between the New York Yankees (40-33) and Seattle Mariners (35-36) going head to head at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 6-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on June 21.

The probable starters are Luis Castillo (4-5) for the Mariners and Jhony Brito for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: Amazon Prime Video

Yankees vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Yankees 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, New York and its opponents are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The last 10 Yankees matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Yankees have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (43.5%) in those contests.

New York has a win-loss record of 3-3 when favored by +135 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for New York is the No. 17 offense in the majors, scoring 4.5 runs per game (325 total runs).

The Yankees have pitched to a 3.70 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

Yankees Schedule