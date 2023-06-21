On Wednesday, June 21, Ty France's Seattle Mariners (35-36) visit Gleyber Torres' New York Yankees (40-33) at Yankee Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -160 moneyline odds against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +135. The total for the game is set at 7 runs.

Yankees vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo - SEA (4-5, 2.73 ERA) vs Jhony Brito - NYY (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Yankees vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have won 26 out of the 47 games, or 55.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Mariners have a record of 14-7 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

Seattle has a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners played as the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and they went 3-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total four times.

The Yankees have come away with 10 wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Yankees have come away with a win three times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Yankees vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+300) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+270) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+240) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+240) Billy McKinney 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+280)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1300 6th 2nd Win AL East +900 - 2nd

