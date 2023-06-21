Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Mariners on June 21, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Ty France, Gleyber Torres and others on the Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees prior to their matchup at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees vs. Mariners Game Info
- When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: Amazon Prime Video
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Torres Stats
- Torres has collected 68 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with six stolen bases.
- He's slashing .256/.330/.436 on the season.
- Torres has recorded a base hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .313 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBI.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 18
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 18
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 14
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Anthony Rizzo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Rizzo Stats
- Anthony Rizzo has recorded 69 hits with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 37 runs.
- He has a slash line of .270/.345/.441 so far this year.
Rizzo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 20
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|5
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 18
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 18
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|at Mets
|Jun. 14
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Luis Castillo Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Castillo Stats
- Luis Castillo (4-5) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 15th start of the season.
- In 14 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.
- Castillo has pitched five or more innings in 14 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 2.73 ERA ranks ninth, 1.020 WHIP ranks sixth, and 10.7 K/9 ranks seventh.
Castillo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 14
|5.2
|2
|2
|2
|6
|6
|at Angels
|Jun. 9
|6.0
|6
|5
|3
|10
|1
|at Rangers
|Jun. 2
|7.0
|5
|1
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Pirates
|May. 27
|6.0
|1
|0
|0
|10
|2
|vs. Athletics
|May. 22
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|8
|2
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
France Stats
- France has 21 doubles, six home runs, 18 walks and 32 RBI (75 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He's slashing .275/.345/.418 on the year.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|Jun. 20
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 18
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 17
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 16
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Rodríguez Stats
- Julio Rodriguez has recorded 69 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with 15 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .240/.299/.422 on the season.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|Jun. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 18
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 17
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 16
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
