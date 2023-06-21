You can find player prop bet odds for Ty France, Gleyber Torres and others on the Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees prior to their matchup at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: Amazon Prime Video

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Torres Stats

Torres has collected 68 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashing .256/.330/.436 on the season.

Torres has recorded a base hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .313 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jun. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Jun. 18 2-for-4 0 0 0 4 0 at Red Sox Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Red Sox Jun. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Mets Jun. 14 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has recorded 69 hits with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 37 runs.

He has a slash line of .270/.345/.441 so far this year.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mariners Jun. 20 3-for-4 0 0 1 5 at Red Sox Jun. 18 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Jun. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Red Sox Jun. 16 1-for-4 1 0 3 2 at Mets Jun. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Luis Castillo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Castillo Stats

Luis Castillo (4-5) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 15th start of the season.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Castillo has pitched five or more innings in 14 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 2.73 ERA ranks ninth, 1.020 WHIP ranks sixth, and 10.7 K/9 ranks seventh.

Castillo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Marlins Jun. 14 5.2 2 2 2 6 6 at Angels Jun. 9 6.0 6 5 3 10 1 at Rangers Jun. 2 7.0 5 1 1 6 1 vs. Pirates May. 27 6.0 1 0 0 10 2 vs. Athletics May. 22 6.0 4 0 0 8 2

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

France Stats

France has 21 doubles, six home runs, 18 walks and 32 RBI (75 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashing .275/.345/.418 on the year.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jun. 20 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 18 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 17 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 16 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Rodríguez Stats

Julio Rodriguez has recorded 69 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with 15 stolen bases.

He's slashing .240/.299/.422 on the season.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 18 1-for-3 0 0 2 2 1 vs. White Sox Jun. 17 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 2 vs. White Sox Jun. 16 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

