The Seattle Mariners (35-36) visit the New York Yankees (40-33) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Mariners will look to Luis Castillo (4-5) against the Yankees and Jhony Brito.

Yankees vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

7:05 PM ET

The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (4-5, 2.73 ERA) vs Brito - NYY (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jhony Brito

Brito will start for the Yankees, his first this season.

The right-hander will make his MLB debut. He's 25 years old.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo

Castillo (4-5) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed two hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Miami Marlins on Thursday.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 14 games this season with a 2.73 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .201.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Castillo has pitched five or more innings in 14 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.

The 30-year-old's 2.73 ERA ranks ninth, 1.020 WHIP ranks sixth, and 10.7 K/9 ranks seventh among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

