Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mariners - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Anthony Rizzo (hitting .167 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Woo. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Anthony Rizzo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo leads New York with 69 hits and an OBP of .344, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .436.
- Rizzo has picked up a hit in 69.1% of his 68 games this season, with multiple hits in 25.0% of those games.
- He has gone deep in nine games this season (13.2%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Rizzo has had at least one RBI in 36.8% of his games this season (25 of 68), with two or more RBI nine times (13.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 41.2% of his games this year (28 of 68), with two or more runs six times (8.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|30
|.317
|AVG
|.205
|.388
|OBP
|.290
|.535
|SLG
|.316
|15
|XBH
|7
|8
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|15
|28/14
|K/BB
|36/8
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.2 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Mariners have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.90).
- The Mariners give up the fewest home runs in baseball (70 total, one per game).
- Woo (0-1) takes the mound for the Mariners in his fourth start of the season. He has a 7.30 ERA in 12 1/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty went 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up a 7.30 ERA and 14.6 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .275 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.