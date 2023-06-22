On Thursday, Anthony Rizzo (hitting .167 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Woo. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo leads New York with 69 hits and an OBP of .344, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .436.

Rizzo has picked up a hit in 69.1% of his 68 games this season, with multiple hits in 25.0% of those games.

He has gone deep in nine games this season (13.2%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Rizzo has had at least one RBI in 36.8% of his games this season (25 of 68), with two or more RBI nine times (13.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 41.2% of his games this year (28 of 68), with two or more runs six times (8.8%).

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 30 .317 AVG .205 .388 OBP .290 .535 SLG .316 15 XBH 7 8 HR 3 22 RBI 15 28/14 K/BB 36/8 0 SB 0

