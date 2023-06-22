DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mariners - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DJ LeMahieu returns to action for the New York Yankees versus Bryan Woo and the Seattle MarinersJune 22 at 7:05 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since June 18, when he went 0-for-4 against the Red Sox.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is batting .232 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 17 walks.
- In 65.6% of his games this year (40 of 61), LeMahieu has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (18.0%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- LeMahieu has driven in a run in 18 games this season (29.5%), including five games with more than one RBI (8.2%).
- He has scored in 34.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.6%.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|29
|.276
|AVG
|.185
|.339
|OBP
|.239
|.466
|SLG
|.306
|11
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|7
|32/9
|K/BB
|33/8
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.2 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.90 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (70 total, one per game).
- The Mariners will send Woo (0-1) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.30 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In three games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 7.30, with 14.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .275 against him.
