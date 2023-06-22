DJ LeMahieu returns to action for the New York Yankees versus Bryan Woo and the Seattle MarinersJune 22 at 7:05 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since June 18, when he went 0-for-4 against the Red Sox.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is batting .232 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 17 walks.

In 65.6% of his games this year (40 of 61), LeMahieu has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (18.0%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

LeMahieu has driven in a run in 18 games this season (29.5%), including five games with more than one RBI (8.2%).

He has scored in 34.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.6%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 29 .276 AVG .185 .339 OBP .239 .466 SLG .306 11 XBH 8 5 HR 2 16 RBI 7 32/9 K/BB 33/8 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings