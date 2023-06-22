Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mariners - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Giancarlo Stanton (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Woo. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is batting .196 with four doubles, six home runs and six walks.
- Stanton has gotten at least one hit in 61.5% of his games this season (16 of 26), with at least two hits three times (11.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 23.1% of his games in 2023 (six of 26), and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Stanton has driven home a run in 10 games this year (38.5%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games.
- He has scored in nine of 26 games (34.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|.160
|AVG
|.234
|.222
|OBP
|.294
|.360
|SLG
|.489
|4
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|6
|13/3
|K/BB
|15/3
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Mariners have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.90).
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (70 total, one per game).
- Woo makes the start for the Mariners, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.30 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 12 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 23-year-old has a 7.30 ERA and 14.6 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .275 to his opponents.
