Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mariners - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Gleyber Torres (.531 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the New York Yankees face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Woo. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres is batting .253 with 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 31 walks.
- In 69.4% of his 72 games this season, Torres has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 15.3% of his games this year, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Torres has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (25.0%), with more than one RBI in 10 of them (13.9%).
- He has scored in 47.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.7%.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|31
|.246
|AVG
|.260
|.339
|OBP
|.317
|.444
|SLG
|.417
|12
|XBH
|11
|8
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|10
|25/20
|K/BB
|16/11
|5
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.2 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.90 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (70 total, one per game).
- Woo makes the start for the Mariners, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.30 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- In three games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 7.30, with 14.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .275 against him.
