Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader is hitting .258 with two triples, six home runs and three walks.

In 66.7% of his games this season (18 of 27), Bader has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (18.5%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 22.2% of his games in 2023 (six of 27), and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 10 games this year (37.0%), Bader has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (25.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 12 of 27 games (44.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 10 .213 AVG .333 .258 OBP .333 .393 SLG .639 4 XBH 4 3 HR 3 8 RBI 11 9/3 K/BB 4/0 4 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings