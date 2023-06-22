Kyle Higashioka Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mariners - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Kyle Higashioka (batting .353 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Woo. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka is hitting .229 with six doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
- Higashioka has picked up a hit in 20 of 34 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
- He has hit a home run in 8.8% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Higashioka has driven in a run in 13 games this season (38.2%), including four games with more than one RBI (11.8%).
- In 10 of 34 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.240
|AVG
|.220
|.296
|OBP
|.258
|.500
|SLG
|.254
|7
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|8
|18/4
|K/BB
|17/3
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.2 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.90 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (70 total, one per game).
- The Mariners are sending Woo (0-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.30 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.30, with 14.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .275 against him.
