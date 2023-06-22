On Thursday, Kyle Higashioka (batting .353 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Woo. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka is hitting .229 with six doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

Higashioka has picked up a hit in 20 of 34 games this year, with multiple hits four times.

He has hit a home run in 8.8% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Higashioka has driven in a run in 13 games this season (38.2%), including four games with more than one RBI (11.8%).

In 10 of 34 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .240 AVG .220 .296 OBP .258 .500 SLG .254 7 XBH 2 3 HR 0 9 RBI 8 18/4 K/BB 17/3 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings