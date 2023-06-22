Thursday's contest between the New York Yankees (41-33) and Seattle Mariners (35-37) going head to head at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on June 22.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Bryan Woo (0-1) to the mound, while Domingo German (4-4) will take the ball for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Yankees vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Yankees 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 2-2.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, New York and its opponents are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Yankees' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.

The Yankees have come away with 11 wins in the 24 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, New York has won 11 of 23 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (329 total), New York is the 17th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Yankees have the third-best ERA (3.68) in the majors this season.

Yankees Schedule