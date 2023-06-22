Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (41-33), who are trying for a series sweep, will host Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (35-37) at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, June 22. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET.

The Yankees are listed as -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Mariners (-115). The total for the matchup is set at 7.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo - SEA (0-1, 7.30 ERA) vs Domingo German - NYY (4-4, 4.30 ERA)

Yankees vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won 26, or 54.2%, of the 48 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Mariners have a record of 26-22 (54.2%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Seattle has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Mariners have a 3-4 record from the seven games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Yankees have come away with 11 wins in the 24 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Yankees have a win-loss record of 11-12 when favored by -105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In four games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Yankees had a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Yankees vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+220) Billy McKinney 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+225) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+180) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Josh Donaldson 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+195)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1300 6th 2nd Win AL East +900 - 2nd

