Player props are listed for Gleyber Torres and Julio Rodriguez, among others, when the New York Yankees host the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Yankees vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Domingo Germán Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Germán Stats

The Yankees will send Domingo German (4-4) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

He has four quality starts in 13 chances this season.

German has made nine starts of five or more innings in 13 chances this season, and averages 5.3 frames when he pitches.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

Germán Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Red Sox Jun. 16 2.0 7 7 7 1 2 vs. Red Sox Jun. 10 6.0 6 1 1 5 2 at Dodgers Jun. 4 6.2 4 1 1 6 1 at Mariners May. 29 6.1 7 4 4 4 3 at Blue Jays May. 16 3.0 0 0 0 2 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Domingo Germán's player props with BetMGM.

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Torres Stats

Torres has 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 31 walks and 30 RBI (68 total hits). He has swiped six bases.

He has a .253/.329/.431 slash line so far this season.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jun. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Jun. 18 2-for-4 0 0 0 4 0 at Red Sox Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Red Sox Jun. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 11 doubles, 11 home runs, 22 walks and 37 RBI (69 total hits).

He's slashed .266/.344/.436 on the season.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mariners Jun. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 20 3-for-4 0 0 1 5 at Red Sox Jun. 18 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Jun. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Red Sox Jun. 16 1-for-4 1 0 3 2

Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Anthony Rizzo or other Yankees players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 22 walks and 39 RBI (69 total hits). He has stolen 16 bases.

He has a slash line of .239/.302/.419 on the year.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jun. 21 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 1 at Yankees Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 18 1-for-3 0 0 2 2 1 vs. White Sox Jun. 17 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 2 vs. White Sox Jun. 16 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

France Stats

Ty France has 76 hits with 21 doubles, six home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .274/.344/.415 on the year.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jun. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jun. 20 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 18 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 17 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 16 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

Bet on player props for Julio Rodríguez, Ty France or other Mariners players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.