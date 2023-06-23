Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rangers - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Anthony Rizzo -- with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the hill, on June 23 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Mariners.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo leads New York with 70 hits and an OBP of .349, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .437.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 58th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 70th in slugging.
- In 48 of 69 games this season (69.6%) Rizzo has picked up a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (24.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 13.0% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his chances at the plate.
- In 36.2% of his games this year, Rizzo has notched at least one RBI. In nine of those games (13.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 42.0% of his games this season (29 of 69), with two or more runs six times (8.7%).
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|30
|.319
|AVG
|.205
|.396
|OBP
|.290
|.535
|SLG
|.316
|15
|XBH
|7
|8
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|15
|29/16
|K/BB
|36/8
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.81 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 76 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- The Rangers will send Dunning (6-1) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.92 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.92, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .240 against him.
