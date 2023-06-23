Harrison Bader Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rangers - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Harrison Bader (.211 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Dane Dunning. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader is batting .248 with two triples, six home runs and three walks.
- Bader has picked up a hit in 18 of 28 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
- He has gone deep in 21.4% of his games in 2023, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Bader has driven home a run in 10 games this season (35.7%), including more than one RBI in 25.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 12 games this year (42.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|10
|.200
|AVG
|.333
|.243
|OBP
|.333
|.369
|SLG
|.639
|4
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|11
|9/3
|K/BB
|4/0
|4
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 3.81 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (76 total, one per game).
- The Rangers will send Dunning (6-1) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.92 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.92, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are batting .240 against him.
