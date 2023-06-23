Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rangers - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa and his .429 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no home run), battle starting pitcher Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Mariners.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa has five doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks while batting .237.
- In 27 of 53 games this year (50.9%) Kiner-Falefa has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (13.2%).
- He has homered in four games this season (7.5%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Kiner-Falefa has driven in a run in 10 games this year (18.9%), including five games with more than one RBI (9.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 14 times this season (26.4%), including three games with multiple runs (5.7%).
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|23
|.227
|AVG
|.247
|.266
|OBP
|.284
|.360
|SLG
|.364
|5
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|8
|8/3
|K/BB
|20/4
|5
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rangers have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.81).
- The Rangers give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (76 total, one per game).
- Dunning gets the start for the Rangers, his ninth of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.92 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.92, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .240 batting average against him.
