Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rangers - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .259 with a double and two RBI in his past 10 games, Jose Trevino and the New York Yankees take on the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Dane Dunning) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mariners.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Jose Trevino At The Plate
- Trevino has three doubles, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .220.
- Trevino has gotten at least one hit in 56.1% of his games this season (23 of 41), with at least two hits three times (7.3%).
- Looking at the 41 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (7.3%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Trevino has picked up an RBI in 22.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 12 of 41 games so far this season.
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|18
|.221
|AVG
|.220
|.254
|OBP
|.270
|.338
|SLG
|.288
|4
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|3
|12/3
|K/BB
|7/4
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.81 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 76 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Dunning (6-1 with a 2.92 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his ninth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.92, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are batting .240 against him.
