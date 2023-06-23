The Atlanta Dream (5-6) meet Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty (7-3) at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia on Friday, June 23 at 7:30 PM ET.

New York enters this contest following an 89-71 win versus Phoenix. The Liberty's leading scorer was Stewart, who ended the game with 28 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists. Led by Rhyne Howard (15 PTS, 23.1 FG%, 2-5 from 3PT) and Cheyenne Parker (15 PTS, 2 STL, 3 BLK, 46.2 FG%), Atlanta ended its last matchup losing 85-73 against Dallas.

Liberty vs. Dream Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-400 to win)

Liberty (-400 to win) Who's the underdog?: Dream (+300 to win)

Dream (+300 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-8.5)

Liberty (-8.5) What's the over/under?: 165.5

165.5 When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: ION

Liberty Season Stats

The Liberty sport a top-five offense this season, ranking second-best in the league with 85.6 points per game. At the other end, they rank fifth with 79.1 points allowed per contest.

New York is top-five this year in rebounding, ranking third-best in the league with 36.3 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks seventh with 34.7 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Liberty have been racking up assists in 2023, ranking best in the WNBA with 24.0 assists per contest.

While New York is in the bottom five in the WNBA in turnovers per game with 14.0 (third-worst), it ranks ninth in the league with 12.0 forced turnovers per contest.

The Liberty are thriving when it comes to three-point shooting, as they rank best in the league in treys (9.8 per game) and second-best in shooting percentage from three-point land (36.6%).

New York is seventh in the WNBA with 7.5 threes allowed per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks eighth with a 34.9% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

Liberty Home/Away Splits

The Liberty have been better offensively at home, where they score 87.2 points per game, compared to road games, where they score 83.3 per game. Defensively, they are slightly better in home games, where they allow 79.0 points per game, versus playing on the road, where they allow opponents to average 79.3 per game.

New York rebounds better at home than on the road (37.7 RPG at home, 34.3 on the road), and it holds its opponents to fewer boards in home games than in road games (34.7 at home, 34.8 on the road).

The Liberty average 25.5 assists per home game, 3.7 more than their road game average in 2023 (21.8). During 2023, New York has turned the ball over more at home than on the road (14.3 turnovers per game at home versus 13.5 on the road), and has forced fewer turnovers at home than on the road (11.8 per game at home versus 12.3 on the road).

This year, the Liberty are averaging 9.8 made three-pointers per game both at home and on the road (making 37.6% from deep in home games compared to 35.1% on the road).

New York concedes 0.8 fewer three-pointers when playing at home (7.2 per game) than on the road (8.0). It also concedes a lower three-point shooting percentage at home (31.9% in home games compared to 40.0% on the road).

Liberty Moneyline and ATS Records

The Liberty have gone 6-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).

The Liberty have a 4-2 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -400 or shorter.

New York is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

New York has two wins ATS (2-4) as a 8.5-point favorite or greater this season.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Liberty an 80.0% chance to win.

