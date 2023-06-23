Leody Taveras and the Texas Rangers will square off against Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV Channel: YES

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

The Yankees have hit 111 homers this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

New York is 13th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .411 this season.

The Yankees have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

New York has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 331 (4.4 per game).

The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .297 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

The Yankees rank 12th with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.

New York averages 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-most in the majors.

New York has the fifth-best ERA (3.74) in the majors this season.

The Yankees have a combined WHIP of just 1.222 as a pitching staff, which is the fifth-best in baseball this season.

The Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (2-6) to the mound for his 16th start this season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

He has two quality starts in 15 chances this season.

In 15 starts, Schmidt has pitched through or past the fifth inning eight times. He has a season average of 4.7 frames per outing.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 6/18/2023 Red Sox L 6-2 Away Clarke Schmidt Kaleb Ort 6/18/2023 Red Sox L 4-1 Away Luis Severino Brayan Bello 6/20/2023 Mariners W 3-1 Home Gerrit Cole George Kirby 6/21/2023 Mariners W 4-2 Home Jhony Brito Luis Castillo 6/22/2023 Mariners L 10-2 Home Domingo Germán Bryan Woo 6/23/2023 Rangers - Home Clarke Schmidt Dane Dunning 6/24/2023 Rangers - Home Luis Severino Jon Gray 6/25/2023 Rangers - Home Gerrit Cole Andrew Heaney 6/27/2023 Athletics - Away - Paul Blackburn 6/28/2023 Athletics - Away Domingo Germán JP Sears 6/29/2023 Athletics - Away Clarke Schmidt James Kaprielian

