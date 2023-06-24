Anthony Rizzo and his .415 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (60 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Texas Rangers and Jon Gray on June 24 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Rangers.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

  • Rizzo leads New York with 72 hits and an OBP of .355, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .439.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 71st in the league in slugging.
  • Rizzo has gotten at least one hit in 70.0% of his games this season (49 of 70), with more than one hit 18 times (25.7%).
  • In 12.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Rizzo has picked up an RBI in 35.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 30 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
40 GP 30
.327 AVG .205
.405 OBP .290
.537 SLG .316
15 XBH 7
8 HR 3
22 RBI 15
29/16 K/BB 36/8
0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Rangers have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.78).
  • Rangers pitchers combine to give up 76 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
  • The Rangers will send Gray (6-2) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.96 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander went 2 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 31-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.96), ninth in WHIP (1.039), and 48th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
