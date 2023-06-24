DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rangers - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DJ LeMahieu -- with an on-base percentage of .194 in his past 10 games, 92 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the hill, on June 24 at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu has 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 17 walks while batting .228.
- In 65.1% of his games this year (41 of 63), LeMahieu has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (17.5%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 11.1% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 28.6% of his games this year, LeMahieu has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.9%.
- He has scored in 21 games this year (33.3%), including four multi-run games (6.3%).
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|29
|.266
|AVG
|.185
|.326
|OBP
|.239
|.452
|SLG
|.306
|12
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|7
|34/9
|K/BB
|33/8
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (76 total, one per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Rangers, his 14th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.96 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 2 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 31-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.96), ninth in WHIP (1.039), and 48th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
