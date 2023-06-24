After the first round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Eun-Hee Ji is currently 17th with a score of E.

Eun-Hee Ji Insights

Over her last 15 rounds, Ji has shot below par seven times, while also carding 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in her last 15 rounds.

Over her last 15 rounds, Ji has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Ji has finished in the top five once in her past five tournaments.

She has qualified for the weekend in four of her past five appearances.

Ji has finished within three shots of the leader in one of her past five events. In that span, she finished within five shots of the winner two times and with a better-than-average score three times.

Ji hopes to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 28 -5 259 0 16 1 1 $481,650

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Insights and Stats

In Ji's past two appearances at this tournament, she has finished among the top 10 once and the top 20 every time. Her average finish has been 14th.

Ji has made the cut in each of her last two trips to this event.

Ji finished 17th when she last played this event, which was in 2023.

Baltusrol GC measures 6,621 yards for this tournament, 394 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,015).

The average course Ji has played in the past year has been 55 yards shorter than the 6,621 yards Baltusrol GC will be at for this event.

Ji's Last Time Out

Ji was good on the 20 par-3 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, averaging 2.90 strokes to finish in the 73rd percentile of the field.

Her 4.03-stroke average on the 32 par-4 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give ranked in the 63rd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.09).

Ji was better than 55% of the golfers at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give on the tournament's 20 par-5 holes, averaging 4.60 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.63.

Ji recorded a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, better than the field average of 2.0.

On the 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Ji recorded one bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.1).

Ji had more birdies or better (five) than the field average of 3.0 on the 32 par-4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

In that most recent tournament, Ji posted a bogey or worse on six of 32 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Ji finished the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.4) with eight on the 20 par-5 holes.

On the 20 par-5s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Ji recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average of 1.1.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: Baltusrol GC

Baltusrol GC Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey Par: 71 / 6,621 yards

71 / 6,621 yards Ji Odds to Win: +10000

All statistics in this article reflect Ji's performance prior to the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

