Harrison Bader Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rangers - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Harrison Bader (.176 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rangers.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader is hitting .245 with two triples, six home runs and three walks.
- Bader has picked up a hit in 62.1% of his 29 games this season, with multiple hits in 17.2% of those games.
- In six games this season, he has hit a home run (20.7%, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate).
- In 10 games this season (34.5%), Bader has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (24.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 12 games this season (41.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|10
|.197
|AVG
|.333
|.239
|OBP
|.333
|.364
|SLG
|.639
|4
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|11
|9/3
|K/BB
|4/0
|4
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rangers have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (76 total, one per game).
- The Rangers are sending Gray (6-2) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.96 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed 2 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 31-year-old's 2.96 ERA ranks 12th, 1.039 WHIP ranks ninth, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 48th among qualifying pitchers this season.
