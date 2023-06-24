Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rangers - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.318 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Rangers.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
|Yankees vs Rangers Player Props
|How to Watch Yankees vs Rangers
|Yankees vs Rangers Odds
|Yankees vs Rangers Prediction
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa has five doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks while batting .244.
- Kiner-Falefa has picked up a hit in 28 of 54 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.
- Looking at the 54 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (7.4%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Kiner-Falefa has driven home a run in 10 games this season (18.5%), including more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 15 of 54 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|23
|.241
|AVG
|.247
|.277
|OBP
|.284
|.367
|SLG
|.364
|5
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|8
|8/3
|K/BB
|20/4
|5
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (76 total, one per game).
- Gray makes the start for the Rangers, his 14th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.96 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went 2 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 31-year-old's 2.96 ERA ranks 12th, 1.039 WHIP ranks ninth, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 48th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.