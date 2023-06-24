Kyle Higashioka Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rangers - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Kyle Higashioka -- with a slugging percentage of .267 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the hill, on June 24 at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Rangers.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka is hitting .219 with six doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
- In 20 of 36 games this year (55.6%) Higashioka has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (11.1%).
- Looking at the 36 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (8.3%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Higashioka has had an RBI in 14 games this year (38.9%), including four multi-RBI outings (11.1%).
- He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (27.8%), including one multi-run game.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.218
|AVG
|.220
|.267
|OBP
|.258
|.455
|SLG
|.254
|7
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|8
|20/4
|K/BB
|17/3
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 76 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- The Rangers are sending Gray (6-2) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.96 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw 2 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old's 2.96 ERA ranks 12th, 1.039 WHIP ranks ninth, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 48th.
