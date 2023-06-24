Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers hit the field against Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Time: 4:05 PM ET

TV Channel: YES

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank fourth in Major League Baseball with 111 home runs.

Fueled by 219 extra-base hits, New York ranks 13th in MLB with a .409 slugging percentage this season.

The Yankees have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

New York has scored 333 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Yankees are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .297.

The Yankees rank 11th with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.

New York has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, 10th-best in baseball.

New York has the fourth-best ERA (3.71) in the majors this season.

The Yankees have a combined WHIP of just 1.222 as a pitching staff, which is the fifth-best in baseball this season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Luis Severino (0-2) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings against the Boston Red Sox.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Severino has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings three times. He averages 5 innings per appearance.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 6/18/2023 Red Sox L 4-1 Away Luis Severino Brayan Bello 6/20/2023 Mariners W 3-1 Home Gerrit Cole George Kirby 6/21/2023 Mariners W 4-2 Home Jhony Brito Luis Castillo 6/22/2023 Mariners L 10-2 Home Domingo Germán Bryan Woo 6/23/2023 Rangers L 4-2 Home Clarke Schmidt Dane Dunning 6/24/2023 Rangers - Home Luis Severino Jon Gray 6/25/2023 Rangers - Home Gerrit Cole Nathan Eovaldi 6/27/2023 Athletics - Away - Paul Blackburn 6/28/2023 Athletics - Away Domingo Germán JP Sears 6/29/2023 Athletics - Away Clarke Schmidt James Kaprielian 6/30/2023 Cardinals - Away Luis Severino Adam Wainwright

