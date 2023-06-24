Jon Gray will toe the rubber for the Texas Rangers (47-28) on Saturday, June 24 versus the New York Yankees (41-35), who will counter with Luis Severino. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.

The Rangers are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Yankees have +110 odds to play spoiler. The over/under for the game is set at 8.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (6-2, 2.96 ERA) vs Severino - NYY (0-2, 6.30 ERA)

Yankees vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 29 out of the 44 games, or 65.9%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Rangers have a 22-11 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

Texas has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rangers went 5-3 over the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Yankees have come away with 11 wins in the 25 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Yankees have won eight of 16 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 3-6-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1300 6th 2nd Win AL East +900 - 2nd

