The Texas Rangers (47-28) visit the New York Yankees (41-35) on Saturday at Yankee Stadium, at 4:05 PM ET.

The Rangers will give the nod to Jon Gray (6-2, 2.96 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Luis Severino (0-2, 6.30 ERA).

Yankees vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (6-2, 2.96 ERA) vs Severino - NYY (0-2, 6.30 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Severino

The Yankees are sending Severino (0-2) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.30 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 29-year-old has amassed a 6.30 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .279 to opposing hitters.

Severino has one quality start under his belt this season.

Severino will look to pick up his fourth game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging five innings per appearance.

He surrendered one or more earned runs in all of his outings in 2023.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jon Gray

The Rangers will send Gray (6-2) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 2 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up six earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 31-year-old has pitched in 13 games this season with an ERA of 2.96, a 2.83 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.039.

He has seven quality starts in 13 chances this season.

Gray has made 11 starts of five or more innings in 13 chances this season, and averages 5.8 frames when he pitches.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 31-year-old's 2.96 ERA ranks 12th, 1.039 WHIP ranks ninth, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 48th.

