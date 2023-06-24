Yankees vs. Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 24
The Texas Rangers (47-28) visit the New York Yankees (41-35) on Saturday at Yankee Stadium, at 4:05 PM ET.
The Rangers will give the nod to Jon Gray (6-2, 2.96 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Luis Severino (0-2, 6.30 ERA).
Yankees vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (6-2, 2.96 ERA) vs Severino - NYY (0-2, 6.30 ERA)
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Severino
- The Yankees are sending Severino (0-2) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.30 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed a 6.30 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .279 to opposing hitters.
- Severino has one quality start under his belt this season.
- Severino will look to pick up his fourth game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging five innings per appearance.
- He surrendered one or more earned runs in all of his outings in 2023.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jon Gray
- The Rangers will send Gray (6-2) to the mound for his 14th start this season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 2 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up six earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 31-year-old has pitched in 13 games this season with an ERA of 2.96, a 2.83 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.039.
- He has seven quality starts in 13 chances this season.
- Gray has made 11 starts of five or more innings in 13 chances this season, and averages 5.8 frames when he pitches.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 31-year-old's 2.96 ERA ranks 12th, 1.039 WHIP ranks ninth, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 48th.
