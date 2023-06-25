Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rangers - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Anthony Rizzo (.425 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Anthony Rizzo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Rangers Player Props
|Yankees vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
|Yankees vs Rangers Prediction
|How to Watch Yankees vs Rangers
|Yankees vs Rangers Odds
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo has 73 hits and an OBP of .354 to go with a slugging percentage of .438. All three of those stats are best among New York hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 72nd in the league in slugging.
- Rizzo has gotten a hit in 50 of 71 games this season (70.4%), with more than one hit on 18 occasions (25.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 12.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Rizzo has driven home a run in 25 games this season (35.2%), including more than one RBI in 12.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored a run in 30 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|30
|.327
|AVG
|.205
|.404
|OBP
|.290
|.533
|SLG
|.316
|15
|XBH
|7
|8
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|15
|31/16
|K/BB
|36/8
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 3.75 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
- Eovaldi (9-3 with a 2.80 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Rangers, his 16th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 2.80 ERA ranks ninth, .993 WHIP ranks third, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 34th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.